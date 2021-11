OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Okeechobee County Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old man from Clermont was traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 186 at 11:50 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and struck a car in front of him.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he died from his injuries caused by the crash.

The case is pending investigation.