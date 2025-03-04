More immigration measures proposed during Florida's legislative session

Illegal immigration is expected to continue to be a hot-button topic in Tallahassee as the legislative session kicked off Tuesday.

This comes after February's special session on immigration, where there was tension between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature.

The governor eventually signed new legislation that he called the "strongest legislation to combat illegal immigration of any state in the entire country."

One of those laws mandates the death penalty for immigrants without legal authorization who commit capital offenses like first-degree murder or child rape. Critics call it unconstitutional.

"We think it's a humanitarian disaster, but it's also an economic disaster," Thomas Kennedy with the Florida Immigrant Coalition told WPTV on Tuesday.

Kennedy is in Tallahassee, monitoring the bills proposed for this latest legislative session.

"It's incongruent with Florida's history of welcoming immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers," Kennedy said.

Among the higher profile measures proposed include a bill (HB 891/SB1258) that would have state-issued IDs include whether an individual is a U.S. citizen or not.

"A legal permanent resident under this bill would have their state ID, driver's license, say 'non-citizen,' and we don't think that's good," Kennedy said.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, said Florida is following the Trump administration's lead when it comes to immigration.

"Where we have established an overall immigrant board, we have empowered local law enforcement, we have empowered local government as well," Overdorf said.

Another proposal (SB 782) would mandate all Florida businesses use E-Verify and hold them accountable for any violent actions by undocumented workers. Overdorf said he's waiting to see a House companion bill for that measure.

"I had supported a stronger E-Verify program from the beginning, so if a stronger E-Verify program comes before me, I'll be voting in the affirmative for that," Overdorf said.

Another measure, (SB 244/HB 855), is the outright banning of undocumented students from state universities that accept less than 85% of applicants. In-state tuition for undocumented students was recently repealed during last month's slew of laws passed during the special session.

Immigrant advocates are hoping state leaders keep their pledge of focusing primarily on pocketbook issues moving forward this legislative session.