Montana Breseman: Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Florida girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Florida girl.

Montana Breseman was last seen Monday, April 12, in the area of the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Montana was last seen wearing a grey hoodie that reads " My body, My Sweat, Your Tears," a blue bandana, and black and white leggings.

Officials said she may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes and may be traveling with an unknown white male who is approximately 20-years-old and has sandy blond hair.

They may be traveling in a vehicle to Georgia.

Anyone with information about Montana Breseman whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 888-875-2246 or 911.