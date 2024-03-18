Monroe County deputy fatally shoots girl in Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. — A deputy in the Florida Keys shot and killed a suicidal girl who was armed with a stolen gun Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said the incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m.

Armed juvenile killed in Deputy-involved shooting



An armed female juvenile with a stolen handgun was shot by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy early Monday morning after she pointed the weapon at Deputies.



The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 5:21… — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) March 18, 2024

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said the girl broke off an attached gun lock. While at a remote location on Stock Island, they said she pointed the gun at deputies who were attempting to de-escalate the situation.

The sheriff's office said they immediately called for rescue to render aid for the girl, whose name and age have not been released, but she was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center.

"This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. "While the deputy appears to have acted in self-defense, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency."

The agency has not released the name of the deputy who shot the girl.