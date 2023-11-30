Watch Now
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Sandra Jimenez, 44, arrested on aggravated battery charge
Woman stabs boyfriend's eye with rabies needle for eyeing other women
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 30, 2023
MIAMI — A Miami woman was arrested Saturday after stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with a rabies needle because he was looking at other women, police said.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, faces an aggravated battery charge.

According to a Miami police report, Jimenez jumped on top of her boyfriend while he was on their couch and stabbed him in the right eyelid with a rabies needle that was intended for their dogs.

The boyfriend called police and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Jimenez was later found sleeping in her car and taken into custody, telling police her boyfriend's injuries were self-inflicted, police said.

She appeared in court earlier this week. A Miami-Dade County circuit judge ordered her to stay away from her boyfriend and set her bond at $7,500. She was also granted house arrest, allowed out for work, school, medical appointments or to meet with her lawyer.

"If you go to the victim's home without police or if you stay there, you will be arrested," Judge Mindy Glazer said.

