Florida woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 76-year-old Florida woman is facing charges after deputies said she fled the scene of a crash and then drove off with a man on the hood of her car.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 30 that Cheryl Henderson tried to flee the scene and ended up driving 2 miles down the road with the victim on the hood.

Witnesses told deputies that Henderson was involved in a minor collision with another driver. However, as she drove away from the scene, they said she struck the other driver and then fled with the driver hanging onto the hood of her vehicle.

The victim told deputies they had been involved in a wreck with Henderson, but when she refused to stop, the victim used their vehicle to block her escape.

When the victim stepped out of their car, investigators said Henderson sped up, and the victim was forced to jump onto her hood to avoid being run over. Henderson then sped away with the victim hanging onto the hood of her car.

Henderson reached an estimated speed of 50 mph, according to the victim. The woman was stopped about 2 miles later when she was forced off the road by another witness to the crash.

"This could have become a deadly incident," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries, but I'm sure it had to be a scary moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again."

Henderson faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was taken to jail and released on $20,000 bond.