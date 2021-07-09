Surfside officials to hold news conference at 11:30 a.m.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning regarding the latest recovery efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium.

The briefing is set to be held at 11:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that 4 additional bodies have been found in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 64. The mayor said 76 people are potentially missing and 200 are accounted for.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said Wednesday it will likely take several weeks for first responders to reach all of the victims still underneath the rubble.