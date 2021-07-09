Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Surfside officials to hold news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Death toll currently 64
items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Rescue workers handle a tarp containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Building Collapse Miami
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 11:23:01-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning regarding the latest recovery efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium.

The briefing is set to be held at 11:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that 4 additional bodies have been found in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 64. The mayor said 76 people are potentially missing and 200 are accounted for.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said Wednesday it will likely take several weeks for first responders to reach all of the victims still underneath the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.