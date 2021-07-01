Surfside search-and-rescue operation halted due to 'structural concerns' as President Biden visits

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities on Thursday said search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium building have been halted until further notice due to "structural concerns about the standing structure."

The efforts were paused just after 2 a.m. because of movement in a large column, as well as slight shifting of concrete floor slabs.

"We've been working in a very, very unsafe environment," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky. "There was some expansion with the cracks. So immediately we removed."

Cominsky added there's no timeline for when the search-and-rescue mission will resume. State and county engineers are now monitoring the structure and evaluating all options for safely restarting the operation.

"Definitely we want to continue focusing on search-and-rescue," Cominsky said. "We'll have a meeting the structural engineers and they'll develop different plans so we can evaluate and see what's best."

The work stoppage came on the same day that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Surfside to tour the damage at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, meet with emergency officials and first responders, and spend time with the families of the victims and missing.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search-and-rescue operations as soon as it is safe to do so," Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said.

Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport just after 9:30 a.m.

The president and first lady are scheduled to receive a command briefing from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Levine Cava, and other local leaders.

From there, the Bidens will spend time with dozens of brave and dedicated first responders, search-and-rescue teams, and others who have been working tirelessly since the 12-story tower collapsed last Thursday.

In the afternoon hours, the president and first lady will meet with families of the victims and missing, and will then deliver remarks around 4 p.m. at the The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

DeSantis said more than 500 first responders are involved in the painstaking search-and-rescue mission, and crews have removed 1,400 tons of building material from the property.

Officials said the state's meteorological team is closely monitoring the latest developments with Tropical Storm Elsa, which is churning in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to move toward the Florida Peninsula early next week.

Florida's Division of Emergency Management has contingency plans in place for potential storm-related impacts, including identifying new work facilities.

Authorities said 18 people, including two children ages 4 and 10, are dead. 147 people are missing.

The deceased have been identified as:

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Hilda Noriega, 92

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Luis Bermudez, 26

Anna Ortiz, 46

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Manuel LaFont, 54

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining information from anyone who witnessed the Surfside building collapse. Anyone who has videos or photos is asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.