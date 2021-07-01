Search-and-rescue efforts resume after overnight halt at Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Two independent sources say the search-and-rescue efforts were halted overnight at the Surfside condo collapse.

According to the sources, the search was paused due to concerns for the first responders' safety.

The efforts were paused around 2 a.m. Thursday morning until just before 8 a.m. for a six-hour delay.

Maggie Castro, a firefighter/paramedic with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recounted the difficulty of the search on Wednesday.

"This is the worst disaster that I have ever been to," said Castro. "I've been on several hurricane deployments, and I've never seen devastation like this."

Castro is a rescue specialist with Florida Task Force One, and like hundreds of other brave and dedicated first responders, is relentlessly working to find survivors.

"We understand that with every moment that passes, the chances of finding someone alive become less and less," Castro said. "But still we're in no way giving up hope for a miracle that we can find, hopefully, at least one person."

INTERVIEW WITH FIRST RESPONDER:

First responder talks Surfside search-and-rescue

The death toll in the tragic and devastating collapse has risen to 18 with 147 people still missing.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said crews are carrying out a rescue grid and using heavy machinery to "delayer" the rubble pile piece-by-piece. In addition, two sets of K9 dogs -- those looking for survivors and those looking for the deceased -- are assisting with the search efforts.

"It's absolutely still a search-and-rescue mission," Cominsky said. "If we see a void space, if we find an area, we expand from there. We try to tunnel certain areas through there."

