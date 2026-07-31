Postal worker accused of stealing winning Florida Lottery ticket from the mail arrested

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A joint investigation by the Florida Lottery Division of Security and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) has led to the arrest of a letter carrier accused of stealing a winning lottery ticket from the mail and fraudulently claiming the prize.

USPS letter carrier Lekaysha Lockhart was arrested July 23 after a Florida Lottery player reported that a winning Pick 4 ticket she mailed never reached its intended destination, the Florida Lottery's Office of Communications said in a news release.

A Florida Lottery Inspector determined the ticket had been redeemed by Lockhart on June 19 at the Florida Lottery's Miami District Office. Following her arrest, Florida Lottery Special Agents and USPS OIG investigators said Lockhart admitted to stealing the winning lottery ticket and redeeming it.

Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald D. Dixon said the case reflects the agency's commitment to player protection.

"Our players deserve confidence that every Lottery prize is protected through strong security measures and diligent oversight," Dixon said in the news release. "I commend our Division of Security for their outstanding investigative work and thank our partners at the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Broward County Sheriff's Office for their collaboration in protecting the integrity of Florida Lottery games and bringing this case to a successful resolution."

Lockhart was arrested on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, filing a false claim for payment, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and mail theft. Because the alleged offenses occurred in multiple judicial circuits, the cases will be prosecuted separately, the Florida Lottery Division of Security said.