Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami International Airport

3 people hurt, taken to hospitals
A plane caught on fire after making a crash landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 21, 2022
The Red Air flight 203 arriving from Santo Domingo made an emergency landing at about 5:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane's landing gear collapsed, which seems to have caused the fire.

Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the flames and mitigate fuel from spilling.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane.

A total of three patients were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Airport officials said some flights have been delayed as a result of the crash.

Passengers should follow up with their airline for the latest flight information.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

