Officials plan to have Surfside condo fall in place onto its own footprint

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium have been paused since Saturday afternoon while crews prepare to demolish the remaining portions of the building that are still standing.

Officials on scene say they chose a contractor who is internationally known for doing demolitions like this. They have full confidence in them to not disturb the rest of the site that rescuers have not yet had a chance to search.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they are working quickly to get this portion of the building demolished after it started to pose safety risks to crews last week.

The search was paused Saturday night to prepare the site for demolition.

Levine Cara said the contractor plans to use a method called "energetic felling".

"This uses small, strategically-placed detonations and relies on the force of gravity to bring the building down in place on the footprint," she said.

Officials said they would get search-and-rescue crews back on site quickly after the building comes down.

"Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical in expanding our search-and-rescue effort and allowing us to explore the area closest to the building," Levine Cara said.

Governor DeSantis said the cost of the demolition will be paid for by the State of Florida.

