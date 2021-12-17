New eye drops designed to correct poor vision that comes with age

There’s a new eye medication that has hit the market and it allows you to ditch your reading glasses. The prescription eye drops are designed to correct blurry vision that comes with aging.

Doctors call it a game changer for millions of people who can’t see or read things up close.

The medication, Vuity, is a form of eye drops that are the first of its kind to receive approval from the FDA and is now available with a prescription.

The drug maker is called Allergen and the company says all it takes is a drop in each eye and you’ll be seeing clearly in about 15 minutes for the next six to 10 hours.

“The medication actually, what it's doing is, it's constricting or making your pupil smaller,” said Dr. Jennifer Loh an ophthalmologist with Loh Ophthalmology Associates.

“So it's the opposite of dilation. Oftentimes, people think when they go to the eye doctor, they have to get their eyes dilated for an exam. So, this is the opposite actually. So, the drop is making the pupils smaller, and that allows us to have what's called an extended depth of focus.”

Possible side effects from the trials included a mild headache.

The eye drops cost about $80 per bottle, however it's not covered by insurance.