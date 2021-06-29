‘My parents’ apartment isn’t there:’ Man recalls moments right after Surfside collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Sergio Lozano had dinner with his parents at the Champlain Towers South just hours before the collapse.

He then went home in another tower of the Champlain condo building where he could see his parents' apartment across the way from his.

He says he and his wife were in bed just after 1 a.m. when they heard loud noises. They thought it was a windstorm or a tornado.

When Sergio went out to his balcony to move furniture, he saw the devastation.

“My wife was walking behind me because she was going to help me move the furniture,” Sergio said. “I tell her, ‘It’s not there.’ And she’s yelling, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘My parents apartment isn't there, it’s gone!,’ and I just ran downstairs."

His parents Antonio, 83, and Gladys, 79, are among the 11 people confirmed dead.

Sergio said his parents would have celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 21 and had known each other for more than 60 years. The son said that his parents had joked that neither wanted the other one to pass away first because they didn’t want to be without each other.

Authorities say they were found together.

