Missing victims of Surfside condo collapse

150 still missing after partial collapse of Champlain Towers South building
A photo of Juan Mora Jr. hangs on a chain-link fence that has become a makeshift memorial for the dead and missing after the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Juan Mora Jr. missing photo on fence serving as makeshift memorial for Champlain Towers South condo collapse victims
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 29, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. — In the aftermath of the Surfside condominium building collapse, 150 people remain missing.

Here are some of the individuals who are unaccounted for after nearly a week of search-and-rescue efforts.

Linda March

Linda March, Surfside condo collapse victim
This undated photo provided by Dawn Falco shows Linda March, who is still missing in the collapse of a partial building in Surfside, Fla. Falco said she and March had been talking on the phone until just two hours before the building crumbled. March rented Penthouse 4 in Champlain Towers South, the heartbreaking image now seen around the world with a set of bunk beds and an office chair still intact, yet precariously close to where the rest of the building was sheared off.

March is an attorney who moved from New York to South Florida during the pandemic.

She rented Penthouse 4 in the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

After the collapse, the penthouse's interior was exposed, with bunk beds and an office chair still intact, just inside the broken edge where the rest of the 12-story building crumbled and sheared away.

bunk bed and other personal belongings exposed after partial collapse of Champlain Towers South condo building, June 28, 2021
A bunk bed is among the personal items exposed in a penthouse at the Champlain Towers South condominium, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

March had been using the second bedroom of the furnished penthouse as her office, best friend Rochelle Laufer told The Associated Press.

Another friend, Dawn Falco, said they had been talking on the phone just about two hours before the collapse.

Juan Mora Jr.

Juan Mora Jr., Surfside condo collapse victim
This 2009 photo provided by Matthew Kaade shows Juan Mora Jr. in Miami. Mora is among those missing in the collapse of a partial building at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. Mora, who works for Morton Salt in Chicago, was staying with his parents, Juan Sr. and Ana, in Florida when the building collapsed.

Mora, who graduated from Loyola University and now works for Morton Salt in Chicago, was visiting his parents at their home in the Champlain Towers South condo.

He grew up in South Florida, attending Belen Jesuit Preparatory School.

His parents, Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, are also missing.

