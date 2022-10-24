Motorcyclist fatally wounded in shooting on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI — A motorcyclist was shot and killed Sunday evening on Interstate 95 in Miami, police said.

The shooting occurred in the southbound I-95 express lanes about 7:30 p.m., shortly before the start of the "Sunday Night Football" game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said Florida Highway Patrol troopers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was shut down for several hours during the criminal investigation.

"Our homicide team is on scene canvassing the area, looking for any witnesses that possibly saw what transpired while on the expressway," Delva said.

The shooting remains under investigation.