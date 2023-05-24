Miami-Dade County school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast aren't the only parts of South Florida, where school library books are being put under a magnifying glass.

“We’re in a different time like go and live, I mean, come on,” said West Palm Beach father of two, Kaheid Ash.

One of the latest complaints out of Miami Lakes targets the Bob Graham K-8 school and the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman.

“She used wise words and I don’t see anything," West Palm Beach parent and grandparent, Brenda Alvarez said. "I just don’t see anything that’s inappropriate and it doesn’t sound inappropriate and I’m a parent of older children.”

WPTV got a copy of the complaint filed by Daily Salinas from the Florida Freedom Project.

Salinas wrote this in her complaint, stating the poem, “...is not educational and have indirectly hate messages” and it functions to “cause confusion and indoctrinate students.”

Some people WPTV spoke to on Wednesday agreed and said it’s important to protect kids innocence.

Another grandparent Maria Abad said it’s a priority, “because their minds each have a time to keep developing as they keep growing.”

It’s worth noting Salinas incorrectly listed the author as Oprah Winfrey.

The actual author, Amanda Gorman, took to social media with a reaction starting with a two word sentence “I’m gutted.” She went on to comment on book bans.

The Miami-Dade County School District issued a statement on Twitter attempting to clear the air, clarifying the book titled “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman was never banned from one of their schools. However, it was moved to a middle grades section of the media center.

At the end of the day some parents like Ash said we might not be focusing on the right topics.

“There’s way bigger problems, homelessness, inflation, rent the economy,” he said.