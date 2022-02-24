Watch
Miami Beach to limit some alcohol sales during spring break

'Last call' at 2 a.m. for 2 weeks instead of 6 a.m.
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - City of Miami Beach code enforcement and police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March. The city's commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21 along the city’s South Beach entertainment district. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 24, 2022
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March.

The city's commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21 along the city’s South Beach entertainment district.

The current last call is 6 a.m. for alcohol sales throughout much of the city.

Some nightclub operators and employees argued that a ban would cost them money while creating an unfair advantage for clubs, restaurants and hotels in other parts of the city.

