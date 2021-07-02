Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Miami Beach residents asked to 'shine a light' in remembrance of Surfside victims

Victims will be remembered citywide Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Mickey Welsh
<p>Candles are lit as concerned citizens gather for a candlelight vigil for convicted murderer Tommy Arthur on the steps of the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Arthur is scheduled to be executed Thursday night.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)</p>
Supreme Court stays execution of Alabama inmate
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 18:27:11-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Miami Beach residents are being asked to gather and shine a light to pay tribute to all of the Surfside victims, their families, and first responders.

The victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse will be remembered citywide on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Residents can light a candle, phone flashlight, anything they have available, and stand outside for a moment of remembrance.

The city has canceled the "Fire on the Fourth," a Fourth of July celebration previously planned to be held at 72 Street and Collins Avenue, out of respect for the families and victims affected by the building collapse in Surfside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.