Measles case confirmed at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School tested positive for measles school officials said Tuesday, according to WPTV's affiliate station WTVJ.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the case in Miami-Dade County on its website on Sunday. This is first reported case of measles in Florida.

Due to HIPAA regulations, the student's age and grade level cannot be disclosed, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.

The confirmation also does not indicate the student was present at school Tuesday, officials said, and the exact date when the student tested positive was not known.

Prior to this week's case in Florida, most reported measles cases had come from other states.

Last month, two separate outbreaks of measles in Texas and New Mexico had accounted for nearly 100 confirmed cases and 16 people hospitalizations, according to Scripps News.

Measles cases have also been reported in several other states, including Alaska, New York, Rhode Island and Georgia.