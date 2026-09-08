Fatal Miami cargo plane crash sparks questions over lack of safety system

Five people were killed and several others injured when an Amazon cargo airplane crashed after overrunning the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting a full investigation of the incident. WPTV learned Miami International Airport does not have an Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) — a safety feature present at about 70 U.S. airports, including Boca Raton Airport, Donald J. Trump International and Martin County Airport, but not at MIA.

WATCH: Miami cargo plane crash brings safety system concerns to forefront

Miami cargo plane crash raises questions about EMAS runway safety system

“We are here to document the scene and collect the perishable evidence,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said.

According to crash scene data shared by Homendy, the plane traveled roughly 1,300 feet past the runway, colliding with a 2012 Ford van carrying a seven-person airport cleaning crew, then striking a fence and a Toyota Corolla on a perimeter road.

“Devastating. Utter devastation,” Homendy described, emphasizing the tire marks and scattered debris during her briefing.

Why This Matters Now

A growing number of U.S. airports are using EMAS, a crushable concrete system designed to stop planes that overshoot runways.

“It’s like trying to drive a car in sand, if you will,” said aviation expert Steven Arroyo, a retired United Airlines captain based in Palm Beach Gardens.

Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder and are examining speed, mechanics, weather conditions and potential pilot error.

“What happened here? Why was this aircraft coming in the way that it did and it was an unstable approach,” said Arroyo. “There’s a lot of information out there, ADS-B, radar data, that showed the aircraft was at excessive speed. It’s all about situational awareness.”

Airport safety system under scrutiny

After WPTV learned Miami International Airport does not employ EMAS, airport officials responded in a statement:

“Runway 12/30 at Miami International Airport has the full 1,000-foot Runway Safety Area mandated by the FAA," officials said in the statement. "EMAS is typically used at airports where space constraints prevent a full safety area. EMAS is intended as an alternative, not an additional layer. MIA undergoes comprehensive FAA safety inspections annually and consistently meets federal requirements.”

Miami-Dade 5 dead after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at MIA Zitlali Solache

When asked whether EMAS could have changed the outcome, Arroyo said: “Certainly it could have. There are a lot of variables but an extra layer of safety, yes—perhaps maybe it would have saved all the lives.”

Last September, Boca Raton Airport used EMAS to bring a plane to a full stop after a runway overrun, demonstrating its life-saving ability.

“Why isn’t it at every airport? I think it comes down to money, budgeting, and the FAA needs to allocate funds where needed,” Arroyo said.

NTSB officials stated that a cause will not be determined on scene. The investigative team will remain in Miami for at least a week, with a media briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

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