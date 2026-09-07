5 dead, flights disrupted after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami International Airport

MIAMI — An Amazon cargo plane operated by 21 Air crashed at Miami International Airport Sunday afternoon, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others after overrunning a runway and striking multiple vehicles.

The plane was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it overran runway 30 just before 2 p.m. and came to rest in a field adjacent to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

WATCH BELOW: 5 dead after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at MIA

5 dead, flights disrupted after Amazon cargo plane overruns MIA runway

Dark smoke filled the area surrounding the airport following the crash.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz confirmed the details.

"A cargo plane crashed at MIA as it overran runway number 30. It came to rest at a field adjacent to the runway," Cordero-Stutz said.

The response and what we know about the victims

Approximately 200 first responders were called to the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah described a complex rescue operation involving trapped crew members and active fires.

"A complex situation extrication with our technical rescue teams started to occur. In addition to that, we had a complex fire, engine compartments that were on fire — including a search and rescue of the pilot and copilot who were trapped in this aircraft," Jadallah said.

Of the five people injured, three were taken to a trauma center. It was not immediately clear whether those impacted were on board the plane or in the vehicles that were struck.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the focus remained on the families of those affected.

"We're deeply grateful for everything they have done and always do. And right now our focus is on the families and the ongoing response at MIA," Levine Cava said.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to Amazon for answers, and spokesperson Kelly Nantel sent a statement expressing condolences and confirming the company's cooperation with investigators.

"We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss. The airplane, which was operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when this incident occurred. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation," Nantel said.

Flights canceled, travelers stranded

The crash triggered a ground stop at Miami International Airport, leading to flight cancellations and hours-long delays. The Bell family, visiting from Portsmouth, Virginia, learned their flight home was canceled shortly after speaking with Solache at the airport.

"It's challenging. So, we're coming up on five hours, which I got a feeling it's going to be later than that. So hopefully, I don't know, hopefully American steps up to the plate and hooks us up," traveler Mike Bell said.

What's next

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities said there is no other threat to the public.

A hotline has been established for loved ones of people involved in the crash: 305-471-2400.

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