Coast Guard searching for paddleboarder who disappeared off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Rescue crews in the air and on the sea are searching for a missing paddleboarder who vanished off Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County.

According to a post on X by the U.S. Coast Guard, a missing man named Luciano — no last name was given — was last seen Monday at 5:15 p.m. spearfishing on a paddleboard near Cape Florida on Pines Canal.

Luciano is 29 years old, 6-foot-2, weighs about 200 pounds and has short, dark brown hair with facial hair.

#BREAKING @USCG air and surface crews are searching for an overdue paddleboarder last reported wearing a white shirt and gray shorts near Key Biscayne, Tues.



Anyone with info regarding the missing mariner please call Sector #Miami @ 305-535-4300

The man was last seen on an aqua and orange paddleboard wearing a white shirt and gray sports shorts.

The Coast Guard asks anyone who is on the water or flying over the water off the coast of Miami, South Miami, the Florida Keys and even as far away as Bimini and the Bahamas to keep an eye out for Luciano.

If you know the whereabouts of Luciano, call Key Biscayne police at 305-365-5555 or the Coast Guard at 305-535-4300.