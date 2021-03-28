Boy abducted, sexually assaulted and shot in Miami-Dade County, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy before shooting him early Saturday in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crimes Unit is investigating the armed sexual battery of a minor.

According to investigators, the boy was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue sometime between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by a tall Hispanic man with long curly hair, driving a black four-door sedan.

Police said the man forced the boy inside his vehicle and drove him to the area of NW 45th Street and NW 31st Avenue, where he sexually assaulted and then shot the boy.

The boy was then forced out of the vehicle and the suspect fled.

The boy walked to a local business and called 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.