Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

3 killed, including corrections officer, after graduation party shooting

'This violence has to stop,' Miami-Dade police director says after another violent weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
Three people, including a Florida corrections officer, were killed in a shooting early Sunday after a graduation party in southwest Miami-Dade County, police say.
Miami-Dade County graduation party shooting scene, June 6, 2021
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 18:06:58-04

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people, including a Florida corrections officer, were killed in a shooting early Sunday after a graduation party in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

A total of five people were shot in the parking lot of a strip mall near Southwest 104th Street and Southwest 109th Court, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters Sunday morning.

Someone inside one or two vehicles opened fire as patrons were leaving a graduation party, Ramirez said.

One of the victims who was killed was a state corrections officer, Ramirez said. She died at a nearby hospital.

"Our condolences go to her and her family," Ramirez said.

Two other victims were found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a wall at Miami Dade College's Kendall campus.

The shooting comes one week after a mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County that killed three people and injured 20 others.

"This violence has to stop," Ramirez said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right