3 killed, including corrections officer, after graduation party shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people, including a Florida corrections officer, were killed in a shooting early Sunday after a graduation party in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

A total of five people were shot in the parking lot of a strip mall near Southwest 104th Street and Southwest 109th Court, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters Sunday morning.

Someone inside one or two vehicles opened fire as patrons were leaving a graduation party, Ramirez said.

One of the victims who was killed was a state corrections officer, Ramirez said. She died at a nearby hospital.

"Our condolences go to her and her family," Ramirez said.

Two other victims were found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a wall at Miami Dade College's Kendall campus.

The shooting comes one week after a mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County that killed three people and injured 20 others.

"This violence has to stop," Ramirez said.