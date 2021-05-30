2 killed, more than 20 shot in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in a mass shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade County banquet hall, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Chief Freddy Ramirez said Sunday morning that the shooting was a "targeted and cowardly act of gun violence."

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at El Mula banquet hall on Northwest 186th Street.

It had been rented for a concert.

This is a developing story and will be updated.