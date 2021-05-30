Watch
2 killed, more than 20 shot in northwest Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade police chief calls shooting 'targeted and cowardly act'
Police are investigating a mass shooting that left more than 20 people injured and two dead, May 30, 2021, in northwest Miami-Dade County, Fla.
Posted at 7:31 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 07:31:43-04

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in a mass shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade County banquet hall, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Chief Freddy Ramirez said Sunday morning that the shooting was a "targeted and cowardly act of gun violence."

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at El Mula banquet hall on Northwest 186th Street.

It had been rented for a concert.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

