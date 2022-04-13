2 children found dead in Little Haiti home

MIAMI — Police are investigating after two children were found dead Tuesday night in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami police said they received several 911 calls about 8 p.m., including from a woman who appeared to be in some sort of crisis, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Officers arrived at the home on Northeast 75 th Street and found the children, both of whom appeared to be younger than 10, unresponsive.

Paramedics later arrived and pronounced the children dead.

Police said the woman who called 911 was taken to a hospital. Her relationship to the children was not immediately known.