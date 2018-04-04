Media presses for more Parkland school shooting video
Associated Press
8:44 AM, Apr 4, 2018
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — News organizations including The Associated Press are pressing for additional external surveillance video depicting the law enforcement response to the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.
A hearing is set Wednesday before a Broward County judge on a motion filed by the media to obtain video from some cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the massacre took place Feb. 14. Some victim's families and prosecutors oppose release of the video.