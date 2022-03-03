Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando police lieutenant in 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man convicted of killing an Orlando police lieutenant in 2017 was sentenced to death Thursday morning.

Markeith Loyd, 46, was convicted in November on charges of murder, aggravated assault and carjacking in the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

A jury had earlier recommended a death sentence, and a judge agreed with that decision.

Loyd had already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon, who was pregnant with his child at the time of her death.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor to the case after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn't seek the death penalty.

During his trial, Loyd told the judge he never meant to kill Clayton at an Orlando Walmart on Jan. 9, 2017.

Loyd fatally shot Clayton while she tried to arrest him for killing Dixon a few weeks earlier.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina tweeted Thursday that he was "very pleased" by the sentence.

The Orlando Police Department released a statement on Twitter that said Clayton's legacy will live on by all those that were impacted by her and hoped the community can take solace knowing Loyd was sentenced to death.