Man armed with AR-15 shoots up Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicles in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — There were some scary moments in the Florida Keys on Thursday night.

In a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies said a man armed with an AR-15 rifle shot up three of the agency's vehicles before apparently taking his own life.

The sheriff's office said they responded to an apartment complex on Sombrero Boulevard in Marathon at about 10 p.m. regarding a man throwing objects from the roof.

Deputies heard gunshots as they approached the building. Once the deputies were clear of their vehicles, the agency said the gunman began shooting at their vehicles.

"A perimeter was established as the SWAT Team and additional officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded," the Facebook post said. "Nearby roads were cordoned off to ensure the public's safety."

Two helicopters from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and one carrying a law enforcement sniper also responded, according to the sheriff's office.

When one of the helicopters spotted the gunman motionless on the roof, the SWAT Team approached and confirmed the man was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I am relieved no Deputies or members of the public were harmed during this incident," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I want to thank the brave Deputies and Officers who responded and ran toward danger to ensure our community’s safety."

No deputies or members of the public were injured.

Detectives said they were still working to identify the man early Friday morning as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or contemplating suicide, please call 2-1-1 or 9-8-8. Calls are free, confidential and available 24/7.