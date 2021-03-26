Malfunctioning slingshot ride at Central Florida amusement park leaves teens hanging in air

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some thrill-seeking teens in Central Florida experienced some tense moments Thursday night.

Officials in Osceola County said a malfunction on a slingshot ride caused the teens to become stranded about 30 to 40 feet off the ground.

The incident occurred at the Old Town amusement park in Kissimmee.

Osceola Tower 72 and @KissimmeeFire Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens stuck 30-40' up on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, on US 192. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/IEt4KDCN4D — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) March 26, 2021

Crews worked to rescue the teens after nearly two hours. No one was hurt.

The NBC affiliate in Orlando reported there are four slingshot rides in the state, Kissimmee, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach.

The report said the Florida Department of Agriculture has closed all four rides as a precaution until an investigation is conducted.

