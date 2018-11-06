Lewis Bennett, the man accused of murdering his wife Isabella Hellmann while they were on his boat at sea has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge than the second-degree murder charge brought forth by the federal government.

On Monday, Bennett pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter which has a maximum prison sentence of 8 years.

The federal judge reminded Bennett that his plea change means he will not have a trial and will not be able to appeal his conviction. He will have a sentencing hearing.

The judge says Bennett can be sentenced above or below the maximum sentencing guideline. The prosecutor told the judge the government is going for 8 years. Bennett's attorneys said they will not seek less than 7.

Hellmann, who is presumed dead, went missing from her husband’s boat off the coast of the Bahamas in May 2017. Bennett initially told the Coast Guard that he was asleep while his wife kept watch at the helm. He said he woke up when he heard a thump and felt the boat had hit an unknown object. When he went to look for his wife he said she was no longer on the boat and the vessel had started to take on water.

Through investigation, the FBI learned that the hole present in the hull of the boat was made through the inside. The FBI also said Bennett had time to load several items including tubes of stolen coins that he loaded into his life raft before being rescued by the Coast Guard.

Bennett was sentenced for transporting the coins the FBI said he knew were stolen in February and served 7 months in prison. But the FBI also charged him with the second-degree murder.

Bennett and Hellmann’s now 2-year-old daughter was left with Hellmann’s family when the couple left on the boat trip from St. Maarten to Key West. Two weeks after Hellmann’s disappearance, Bennett showed up to the family’s Boca Raton home with a police officer to collect his daughter Emelia’s things and leave the country despite the family begging to leave the child with them. The child was taken to the U.K. where Bennett’s family lives. Hellmann’s family has not seen the child in over a year and has created a petition on Change.org to bring Emelia back to Palm Beach County.

Family law attorney Joel Weissman in West Palm Beach said since the child has resided in the U.K. for more than 6 months it is likely that the court system there would determine where and with whom the child should live while her father serves his sentence.

“Unless there’s some urgent situation, some urgency, where the child’s danger is apparent, the home state of that child being in the country of England, the United Kingdom, that’s the country, that’s the jurisdiction that will oversee the child’s best interest,” said Weissman.

Bennett will be sentenced on Jan 10.