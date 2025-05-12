Lee County deputies wrangle big gator 'knocking on doors' in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A rowdy reptile offered a rude awakening to a Southwest Florida neighborhood.

According to a post on the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were called to the Tortuga community of south Fort Myers for a "gator knocking on doors" Friday morning.

Video posted on the agency's page showed the big gator at the doorstep of one home, apparently looking to greet the residents inside.

"Knock knock! Your visitor is chomping at the bit to come in!!" the agency posted.

Multiple deputies and a trapper arrived at the scene and were able to corral the reptile.

Video showed the trapper and three law enforcement officers pick up the gator, placing it in the back of a pickup truck.

"How's that for taking a BITE outta crime?" the sheriff's office said.

If you are concerned about an alligator in our neighborhood, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

FWC says on its website that it deems an alligator a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.