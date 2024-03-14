Lawmakers weigh in after DeSantis orders additional officers to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two hundred and fifty additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and sea craft will soon be sent to the southern coast.

That directive came Wednesday from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office in an effort to stop potential influx of immigration from Haiti.

The resources will come from various departments, including Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida National Guard.

WPTV reached to out those agencies to find out if resources from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be sent to assist.

So far, FWC said they haven’t yet been notified whether they will be sending officers from the area.

And the local FHP agency said they are prepared for any directives. However, they have not deployed any assets or personnel at this time.

WPTV is still waiting to hear back from FDLE and the Florida National Guard.

Local lawmakers have also weighed in on the governor’s decision.

Florida Representative Kelly Skidmore said she finds it to be a waste of resources.

“Very horrified state resources are being used in this way to prevent people, fleeing chaos, and disaster, and terror,” she said, “and we would put a barrier in their way to safety.”

Other lawmakers like Florida Representative John Snyder, applauded DeSantis for trying to protect Florida.

“The situation in Haiti is heartbreaking but those who arrive on our shores must be safely detained and turned over to immigration & customs enforcement for appropriate action,” Snyder told WPTV in a statement.

However, Skidmore argues the United States shouldn’t be turning Haitians away, but rather lending them a hand.

“Use the resources of those officers and instead provide aid,” she said. “At least go in and get some kids out of the orphanage or go and get some people out of the hospital or go and help some people. How is this helpful?”

While Florida Representative Toby Overdorf believes we should help Haiti, he doesn’t think allowing a number of Haitian immigrants into Florida is the answer.

“I would suggest that the best way possible is to help the people of Haiti to establish a stable government and a stationary government there,” he said. “As far as the people that are trying to come here, that is their choice to try to do that. We have a broken immigration system and this just goes to further tax that.”

In the meantime, on Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management launched a portal to assist Floridians who may be trapped in Haiti. FDEM said Floridians in Haiti or their family members can fill out the questionnaire on the portal to let the state know of immediate needs by visiting FloridaDisaster.org/Haiti.