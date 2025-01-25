Lawmakers might be on course for a special session snub next week, despite DeSantis’ warning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As lawmakers prepare for an early return to the Capitol next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is warning of political repercussions if they fail to address immigration reform.

Despite being a Republican-controlled legislature that agrees on the need for reform, DeSantis and legislative leaders are at odds over the timeline.

Gov. DeSantis warns not complying would be 'very hazardous politically'

Could there be a special session snub as Florida lawmakers head back to the Capitol?

DeSantis called for the special session last week, emphasizing an urgency to prepare Florida for President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. He’s since outlined several goals, including mandating law enforcement participation in federal immigration programs, criminalizing illegal immigration at the state level, and granting Florida the authority to facilitate deportations.

“Here we are in Florida with a chance to help make a difference and to be part of the solution, once again…” said DeSantis at a press event on Thursday, suggesting inaction would have consequences.

“That would be very, very hazardous politically, I think, for these members to do, and I have my constitutional authority to wield in this process, and I will continue to wield it as appropriate so that we're able to get the job done.”

Even so, Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) and House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami), Florida’s GOP leaders in the legislature, appear to remain opposed to the early session. They’ve said previously they’d prefer to wait until the regular session in March when lawmakers will have 60 days to craft meaningful policy. They have criticized DeSantis’ move as “premature” and “completely irresponsible.”

On Friday, they issued a memo stating that lawmakers must convene by 10:30 a.m. on Monday, but have offered no agenda, committees, or bills as of Friday afternoon. It suggests to some a special session snub is in the works. Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo (D-Hollywood) told reporters Florida politics was headed into uncharted waters.

“We all got the memo today,” said Pizzo. “You guys probably saw we got to be here at 10:30 to gavel in on Monday… and I don't know, I don't expect to hear anything specific, or committee bills or anything today or tomorrow. We'll see. We'll see.”

The situation has sparked speculation about DeSantis’ influence waning in his final two years. Pundits suggest the legislature sees it as an opportunity to flex its political muscle. Meanwhile, the governor’s allies are urging action, warning a snub could frustrate Florida voters and create a backlash in coming elections.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) had optimism that an agreement between the two branches of government could be reached in the coming days.

“I just hope that we are offering the strongest possible anti-illegal immigration bill with a special session as possible,” said Ingoglia. “It would really be a travesty if we didn't really crack down on and help the Trump administration.”

If lawmakers adjourn without taking action, DeSantis has indicated he will continue to summon them back. It’s unclear if lawmakers could use procedural rules to bypass that, like calling a recess without a clear time for resuming session.

Republican leaders could also vote to override DeSantis, though that would likely require Democratic support — which might be politically dubious and give the governor another point of attack.

Florida finds out what happens next on Monday.