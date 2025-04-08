Lawmakers consider cutting EASE funds for Florida private colleges, universities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is digging into the impact of proposed cuts on Florida's private colleges and universities after a proposed change in language from lawmakers could mean more than 20,000 students lose access to Effective Access to Student Education, or EASE, grants.

The grants give $3,500 in tuition aid to in-state, full-time undergraduate students attending a private, non-profit university in the state of Florida. But, changes to what criteria are required of the 30 eligible schools could mean that half of the schools that receive the grant could lose access.

The proposed language is causing some University leaders to sound the alarm. Since 1979, EASE grants have given students more choice when selecting where to get their degrees at private schools.

“It's been working great since then to create access with a great return on investment for Florida,” Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) President and CEO Robert Boyd said.

If passed, a school must meet or exceed four of five minimum requirements:



30% access rate

An affordability rate of $6,183

54% graduation rate

67% retention rate

50% employment rate

“What's happening in the House, budget raises tuition on 22,000 students, and it's going to impact their ability to pursue these high-demand degrees that Florida needs,” Boyd said.

Full list of schools that could be impacted:



AdventHealth University

Ave Maria University

Barry University

Bethune-Cookman University

Edward Waters College

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Memorial University

Keiser University

Lynn University

Saint Leo University

St. Thomas University

University of Miami

University of Tampa

Warner University

Webber International University

The cuts create concern for possible ripple effects on the workforce.

“Students from ICAUF schools earn 28% of all nursing degrees and 25% of all teaching degrees that are awarded in Florida, eliminating the grant potentially removes a quarter of the future workforce from these high-demand industries.” Mike Allen, president of Barry University, said.

Dr. Art Keiser, chancellor of Keiser University, shared similar concerns.

“Each EASE grant recipient contributes $88,000 to the Florida economy, encompassing job creation, labor income and overall economic input,” Keiser said.

WPTV reached out to the head of the Florida Republican Party for their insight on their push but has not received comment.

School leaders are asking people to contact their local lawmakers to save the grant money ahead of Governor Ron Desantis getting the first version of the State Budget this week.