Jordan Johnson: Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old Fort Myers boy

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Fort Myers boy.

Jordan Johnson was last seen Sunday, April 11, in the area of the 14000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

He was wearing a red shirt with basketball, football, and soccer ball designs, blue shorts, and dark blue shoes.

Jordan is described as 4 foot tall, weighing 47 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he may be in the company of Julian Johnson, 31, and they may be traveling in a 2021 black Honda Pilot with Florida tag number KXQL27.

Julian is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or call 911.