Jan. 13 is considered the 'best day' in Florida for job seekers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study said Monday, Jan. 13 is the best day in Florida to submit a job resume.

Resume.io, a professional job building company, interviewed 3,000 hiring managers for a state-by-state breakdown.

Though the study doesn't specify why Jan. 13 was selected for Florida, it did note this is the time frame when hiring managers are out of holiday mode and ready to focus on the future.

January is considered a hotbed for hiring activity. Companies are finalizing their budgets, setting goals and strategies for the year to come.

Hiring managers shared what stands out most to them when reviewing resumes. They also assigned a percentage as a metric.

Hiring managers said resumes should display the following:



Clear alignment with the company’s needs (40%).

A well-researched and personalized approach (35%).

Exceptional timing, such as tying into new business goals (14%).

A referral or endorsement from a trusted connection (11%).

The survey also identified, what happens if a hiring manager is overwhelmed with resumes that land in their inbox:

