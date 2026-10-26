WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — If you're traveling for Thanksgiving, one question could have a big impact on your holiday budget: Is it cheaper to fly or drive?

The answer can depend on where you're going, how many people are traveling, and when you plan to leave and return.

Travelers we spoke with were divided.

WATCH: Is it cheaper to fly or drive this Thanksgiving?

Is it cheaper to fly or drive this Thanksgiving?

“It depends where you're going,” Leticia Rivera said. “But I would say fly right now.”

Others would rather stay on the road.

“For the preference, regardless of pricing, drive,” Erik Eliassen said.

“Oh, definitely drive,” Calvin Landau added.

Carol Baxter, meanwhile, has already made her decision: “I'm flying.”

Airfare can add up quickly for families

According to Hopper data provided for this story, the average domestic round-trip flight for Thanksgiving is currently about $402 per person, compared with $307 last year.

For a family of four, four tickets at the $402 average would total about $1,608 in airfare alone, before adding other potential travel expenses.

Driving can look much different because expenses such as fuel are shared by everyone in the vehicle. Using the example in our comparison, the driving cost is about $160.

That means families should consider the total cost of the trip rather than simply comparing the price of one plane ticket with one tank of gas.

Your return date could make a big difference

For people planning to fly, choosing a different return date could also affect the cost.

Hopper data provided for this story shows a round trip with a return on the Sunday after Thanksgiving averaging about $604.

Returning on Monday or Tuesday, however, could bring that average down to around $350.

That's a difference of roughly $254 per ticket.

For a family of four, that difference could potentially add up to more than $1,000.

The bottom line

There isn't one answer that works for every Thanksgiving traveler.

Flying may save time on a long-distance trip, while driving can make the cost easier to spread across several people traveling together.

Before booking, compare the total cost for everyone traveling, including airfare or fuel and any additional expenses associated with the trip. Also consider whether changing your travel dates could bring down the price.

For families in particular, doing the math on the entire trip could make a significant difference in the Thanksgiving travel budget.

