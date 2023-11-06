Human skull found in Halloween section of Florida thrift store

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Halloween may be over, but there was a spooky discovery this past weekend in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday they were contacted after a human skull was located at a thrift store in North Fort Myers.

A shopper at the store, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section and recognized it to be human.

Based upon the observations of detectives at the scene, the sheriff's office said the skull is believed to be that of a human.

The owner of the store said the skull was found in a storage unit that was purchased in prior years.

The sheriff's office said they will work with the medical examiner's office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

"This case is not suspicious in nature," the agency said in a Facebook post.