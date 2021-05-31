How to find the best travel deals this summer

If you’re planning to travel this summer get ready to pay up. That's the message from travel experts who say airfare prices are now on the rise for both domestic and international flights.

With Memorial Day weekend underway, the summer airline travel season is officially in full swing.

However, unlike last year there are a few changes this time around. It may be hard to find those rock bottom prices that we saw last year.

Since March there has been a surge in airfare prices and experts say it has everything to do with supply and demand.

Less restrictions and increased access to vaccines has led to more people wanting to get out the house and travel.

According to Hopper, the company that predicts future travel prices, the average round trip for the summer is expected to be around $283,which is a 35%increase compared to last year.

Local travel agent Laura Reece with Reece Worldwide Travel says airlines are also spiking prices to try and recover lost revenues from the pandemic.

"People want to travel and they're ready to travel. They are tired of being cooped up at home. So, because of that demand, and the airlines also must recoup a lot of what they lost last year, they're increasing their prices and people are paying it," said Reece.

If you're looking to join the millions who plan to travel this summer, Reece shared a few helpful tips to save on your next getaway.

She advises travelers to be flexible with dates, times and routes. Booking a layover or connecting flight can end up costing less.

It's also a good idea to book early and avoid waiting until the last minute.

Reece says six months in advance is good enough anything earlier than that can wind up costing more.

Finally, she recommends using a travel agent, in general most of them don't charge fees because they work off commission and they have access to exclusive deals and promotions.

"A travel agent can really be your advocate in this whole process. They can save you time, they can save you money by looking at all pairs. They can guide you in the right direction, and really make your travel experience much more pleasant, affordable, and they may add things that you never even thought of," said Reece.