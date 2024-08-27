How could adding amenities boost the economic impact of Fla. state parks?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is digging into the economic impact of Florida's state parks after the proposed changes recently made under Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

Region Martin County Mast yet to hear from DeSantis, FDEP regarding Jonathan Dickinson State Park Matt Sczesny

According to state documents, the Great Outdoors Initiative for 2024-25 aims to increase public access to state parks, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across all parks.

We did further research into the state's data found in economic impact assessment reports over the past decade. Reports show attendance varies year to year, but ranges from about 28-32 million visitors to Florida state parks each year.

&lt;img src=https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19165860/thumbnail width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&gt;

Reports show that the average amount people are spending at the parks is increasing, allowing economic impact to soar regardless of attendance staying fairly stable.

WATCH: We explain the economic impact of Florida's state parks

How much money do state parks bring to Florida?

In 2016, 31.8 million people visted Florida's state parks, leading to an economic impact of $2.8 billion. However, in 2023, the park's 28.7 total visitors accumulated to $3.6 billion.

Adding golf courses and more lodging options to these parks are not guaranteed to increase profits, but they would increase spending.

WPTV Investigates Who's going to pay for golf courses proposed for state park? Kate Hussey

The state could also arrange an operator's contract, taking a cut of the gross total sales with a minimum payment used outside the contractor's operating concessions.

