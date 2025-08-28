Holy Home Arrest! Florida man in Batman pajamas nabs burglary suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A superhero-loving Florida man is being praised by police for helping to catch a burglary suspect this week.

Early Wednesday morning, officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

When officers arrived, police said they found the suspect already detained by a resident wearing Batman pajamas.

The crime-fighting Florida man, Kyle Myvett, told detectives he had gone to bed when his home security cameras alerted him to someone breaking into his vehicle.

Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, police said Myvett went outside to investigate and saw the suspect rummaging through his truck. Moments later, Myvett said he found the same suspect in his neighbor's garage and detained him until officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as Justin Schimpl, 20, is known to law enforcement from prior investigations, according to police.

Detectives said that Schimpl broke into Myvett's vehicle, as well as his neighbors', and stole multiple items, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman's wristlet and more than $500 in gift cards.

Schimpl was arrested and taken to the Lee County jail on burglary and petit theft charges.

"Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars," police posted on Facebook.

Following his night of crime fighting, Myvett took time to pose with the police while still wearing his PJs.