Here are the new laws stopping your HOA from issuing fines

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Newrules and changes to homeowners associations have gone into effect statewide.

The biggest changes include limits on fines, changes to rule enforcement and required training for board members.

Fines have been capped at $100 per violation and $1,000 per day, and HOAs have to give people 24 hours' notice for fines concerning trash cans to the curb.

Real estate attorney Dan Anderson said he’s seen various horror stories about HOAs across the state.

“Unfortunately, some of the individuals that are running these HOAs have taken it upon themselves to use the power that's given to them inappropriately," said Anderson.

Anderson went on to say that the changes were made to address some of those stories.

“These changes were intended to address some of that. I think it will go a long way,” said Anderson.

The law also requires all agendas and minutes be posted before meetings like local governments.