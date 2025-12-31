Florida politics in 2025: Infighting, investigations, and a state bracing for 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida entered 2025 with political momentum and ended it with turmoil. A historic presidential oath, a legislative collapse, the opening of a controversial migrant detention complex, and a widening charity investigation reshaped the state’s political landscape, leaving lawmakers and voters wondering what’s next in 2026.

The year began with unprecedented national influence. On January 20th, Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second, nonconsecutive term, the first time a Floridian has held the presidency.

“I feel good. I think this is the first time in state history we’ve had one of our own become president,” said Florida GOP Chair Evan Power.

Supporters celebrated Trump’s Cabinet picks, several of whom came from inside Florida’s political ranks.

“What we’re going to see is a focus back on Central, South, and Latin America,” added Rep. Alex Rizo, (R) Hialeah.

Democrats See an Opening

Democrats warned Trump’s policies, which included tariffs and an expanded deportation agenda, would deepen divides and strain Florida’s economy. But as Trump’s approval ratings dipped throughout the year, party leaders saw signs of political opportunity after wins in local races, over performance in Congressional special elections, and the flip of Miami’s mayoral office.

“This isn’t just about a blue wave or a Democratic wave. This is the American people coming together. Again, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and say they want their country back,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

A Legislative Session on the Brink

Inside the State Capitol, the 2025 legislative session unraveled. Major initiatives from property tax changes to immigration reform suffered from GOP infighting. The governor, House and Senate also failed to agree on a budget. Tensions culminated in a rare public dispute between chambers.

“Unfortunately, as you are already aware, the Senate broke the deal that we had reached on Day 60 and blew up our budget framework,” said House Speaker Danny Perez said in May.

Negotiations pushed the state to the edge of a shutdown, which would have hit on July 1st. A last-minute agreement ended the standoff in mid-June, but the political scars linger heading into 2026.

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Opens in the Everglades

Despite gridlock, the state advanced a marquee initiative: the opening of a $245 million migrant detention and deportation center in the Everglades. Formally called Alligator Alcatraz, the first-of-its-kind facility drew national attention and a visit from President Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the program as both lawful and necessary.

“Even if they’re brought to the front doorstep here— they still have the ability to go back voluntarily,” he during a July tour of the facility.

Democrats were later denied unscheduled access for inspection and protested outside the gates, calling the facility unsafe and unlawful.

“We know that this is cruel, it’s inhumane, it’s totally un-American,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) at the demonstration.

Hope Florida Scandal Deepens

Among the biggest stories in state politics, still simmering ahead of 2026, an unfolding probe into the Hope Florida Foundation for alleged fraud. It’s a charity linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis, who helped spearhead the effort as a bridge between churches, charities, nonprofits and those in need.

Following an initial report from the Tampa Bay Times, a House subcommittee convened to review the handling of $10 million from a larger $67 million Medicaid settlement. The Foundation then routed the funds through nonprofits and political organizations connected seeking to defeat 2024 ballot initiatives.

Republicans leading the House inquiry described the situation as potentially criminal.

“In the real world, right, if someone defrauded the state or a charity out of $10 million, they would go to prison. That occurred,” said Rep. Alex Andrade, (R) Pensacola.

Attorney General James Uthmeier rejected the accusations. He had served as DeSantis chief of staff at the time as said the moving of dollars was above board.

“If it’s a contribution to a 501(c)3 entity, that is not state dollars. That is not Medicaid dollars… anybody have a question about protecting our kids? I’m kind of tired of the politicized narratives,” he said at a press conference in April.

A statewide grand jury was empaneled in the fall. It is expected to issue findings in 2026, with potential implications for the governor’s office, the First Lady’s political network, and the trajectory of next year’s elections.

