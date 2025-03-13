Half a billion dollars in Florida healthcare went to undocumented immigrants, study says

A recent study by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has revealed that healthcare costs associated with undocumented immigrants in the state reached nearly $660 million last year.

This figure has ignited a contentious debate about the allocation of funds and the broader implications for both the economy and public health.

According to AHCA, the costs attributed to what the state terms "illegal immigrant" hospital visits have been steadily increasing over the years.

In response to the findings, local residents and officials are voicing strong opinions on the matter.

"That money should be going to immediate U.S. citizens who are homegrown or who are legally documented to be here," said Joshua Rawls, a barber from West Palm Beach.

He expressed frustration over high healthcare costs and their impact on hard-working individuals.

"Without a doubt, it's too much," he said, questioning why financial resources are directed toward undocumented immigrants rather than citizens. "I work 8-8, 12 hours every day, and I still can't afford healthcare. How is it going to them and not us?"

Despite the significant figure, this $660 million accounts for less than 1% of Florida's overall healthcare spending, which totaled approximately $77.3 billion last year.

Conversely, West Palm Beach native Kristen Pender raised a different perspective, emphasizing the economic contributions of undocumented immigrants.

“They're contributing to our economy,” she stated, noting that undocumented residents paid nearly $1.8 billion in taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Pender argued that denying care goes against humane principles.

"Are we supposed to just let people suffer? I don't think that's humane at all," she said.

Data revealed that Palm Beach County incurred the highest costs locally associated with undocumented immigrant healthcare:



Palm Beach County: $40.2M

Martin County: $5.9M

St. Lucie County: $1.4M

Indian River County: $1.3M

Okeechobee County: $0.1M

As the conversation around healthcare funding continues, residents like Pender advocate for compassion over categorization.

“At the end of the day, we're human beings, and we just have to show that we care,” she said.

The debate highlights the complex dynamics of healthcare funding, immigration, and social responsibility in Florida, as both sides of the argument seek solutions to balance fiscal accountability and humanitarian needs.