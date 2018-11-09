PALM BEACH, Fla. - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis spoke Thursday at a business forum at The Breakers on Palm Beach.

DeSantis did not take reporter questions about a possible recount.

Democrat Andrew Gillum's campaign said Thursday it's readying for a possible recount. He conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night, though the race has since tightened.

As of Thursday afternoon, DeSantis led Gillum by 0.47 percentage point.

Gov. Rick Scott, as outgoing governor, said at a news conference Thursday night that he was asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections offices in the Democratic strongholds of Palm Beach and Broward counties, questioning whether they were trying to inflate the Democratic vote.

Scott's campaign separately filed a lawsuit demanding that the Broward County supervisor of elections be ordered to turn over several records detailing the counting and collection of ballots cast.

