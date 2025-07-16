LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis names state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia as next Florida CFO

WATCH BELOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday morning tapped Spring Hill GOP state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, to become the next CFO of Florida.

Ingoglia, who is a fierce DeSantis ally in the legislature, will now fill the remainder of former CFO Jimmy Patronis' term. Patronis officially left the post in April, seeking and winning a seat as Congressman in Florida's First District.

Ingoglia is a homebuilder by trade and former chair of the Florida GOP, state representative and has served in the state Senate since 2022. He currently chairs the Banking and Insurance Committee and told us this year the insurance market was recovering without the need for more major reform.

"All of that is working its way through the process, and we're seeing some positive effects," Ingoglia said. "But I think what people forget is that insurance premiums are based upon projected losses. So the more we can do by making the coastline and the homes that are on the coastline more resilient when hurricanes hit, there are fewer losses, savings, and premiums, and that's what I'm focused on."

He is now on track for what will likely become a firestorm Republican primary to keep the CFO's office. He'll face state Sen. Joe Gruters, who has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. He recently referred to it as a "golden ticket" for his chances.

Democrats are already reacting with dismay at Ingoglia's selection.

Chair of the state party, Nikki Fried, said this in a statement:

"If Blaise Ingoglia is appointed Chief Financial Officer, Floridians can expect more of the same: political games and zero accountability. During his decade in the Legislature, Ingoglia consistently sided with insurance companies—voting for bills that padded their profits while everyday Floridians saw their premiums skyrocket. Since 2014, he's had the chance to stand up for consumers and lower costs, and he chose not to. Florida deserves a CFO who will take on the insurance crisis, not another political hack who helped create it."