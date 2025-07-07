TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is on the verge of filling two top-tier vacancies in state government, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signals he's days away from announcing his choices for lieutenant governor and chief financial officer.

“Those decisions have not been made,” DeSantis said after signing the state budget last Monday. “But... those will be in relatively short order, uh, probably not, you know, before July 4, because... people are not going to be paying attention. But when we get back on there, that'll be something that we're going to do.”

Gov. DeSantis’ next moves could shape Florida’s political future

The urgency is rising. Florida has been without a lieutenant governor since February, when Jeanette Nuñez stepped down to become president of Florida International University. And the CFO position has remained vacant since April, after Jimmy Patronis won a special congressional election.

Two frontrunners have emerged as likely picks: Tampa State Senator Jay Collins (R-Tampa) for lieutenant governor and Spring Hill State Senator Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) for CFO.

Jay Collins: Veteran, Conservative, Rising Star

Collins, a combat veteran and current state senator serving his second term, has gained traction in conservative circles—particularly for his vocal support of gun rights legislation. Earlier this year, he championed a failed bill to lower the minimum age to purchase firearms from 21 to 18.

“This is an incredibly important bill to me. It really is,” Collins said. “I think when you look at the constitutionality of this, it is very clear what our Founding Fathers intended.”

When asked in April if the pressures of public office were wearing on him, Collins quipped: “There are days I question, you know, if I had hair, I probably have less hair. But anyway, it’s a real blessing.”

Speculation is already mounting that the lieutenant governor post could be a stepping stone for Collins to run for governor in 2026, especially if First Lady Casey DeSantis chooses not to enter the race. If Collins runs, he may face a competitive GOP primary against current frontrunner Congressman Byron Donalds.

Blaise Ingoglia: DeSantis Loyalist with a CFO Focus

Ingoglia, a homebuilder and one-time chair of the Republican Party of Florida, is a staunch DeSantis ally. When asked about the governor’s political future at the end of last year’s session, he offered a succinct answer: “I will answer that in three words… President Ron DeSantis.”

As CFO, Ingoglia would help oversee Florida’s insurance market, a sector still struggling with high premiums and storm-related risk. He recently warned against disrupting reforms passed in recent legislative sessions.

“All of that is working its way through the process, and we're seeing some positive effects,” Ingoglia said. “But I think what people forget is that insurance premiums are based upon projected losses. So the more we can do by making the coastline and the homes that are on the coastline more resilient when hurricanes hit, there are fewer losses, savings, and premiums, and that's what I'm focused on.”

But Ingoglia may face political headwinds if he takes the CFO role. State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), who has already expressed interest in the position, comes armed with an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Telling The Floridian, Gruters said: “It’s like Willy Wonka—the fact that I have that golden ticket makes me confident in my ability to win.”

Timing Critical as Storm Season Builds

While DeSantis has not provided a firm timeline, pressure is mounting with hurricane season now underway. With above-normal activity predicted, the governor is expected to move quickly to ensure both key positions are filled before storms—and campaign season—reach full force.