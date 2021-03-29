Menu

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee

DeSantis expected to sign COVID-protection bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Tallahassee on March 16, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Tallahassee on March 16, 2021.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:04:00-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 1 P.M.:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon in Tallahassee.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m. from the state Capitol.

DeSantis is expected to sign SB 72 at the briefing, which would protect businesses and health providers from COVID-liability lawsuits.

SB 72, which was passed by the Florida House on Friday, would also give nursing homes new protections from COVID-related lawsuits.

The governor is expected to be joined Monday afternoon by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

