Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 1 P.M.:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon in Tallahassee.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m. from the state Capitol.

DeSantis is expected to sign SB 72 at the briefing, which would protect businesses and health providers from COVID-liability lawsuits.

SB 72, which was passed by the Florida House on Friday, would also give nursing homes new protections from COVID-related lawsuits.

The governor is expected to be joined Monday afternoon by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.